Technology is continually making our smartphones more advanced with the passage of time. Now, there are phones available on the market with cutting-edge technology, such as face scanning, under-display fingerprint scanners, and tri-fold screens. Almost all users now have a phone with a fingerprint scanner. All thanks to the Chinese smartphone manufacturers who have introduced this technology in the entry-level phone as well. However now, Chinese smartphone makers are working on something new. According to a fresh report, some Chinese brands are testing Android phones with under-display selfie cameras that can also do 3D face recognition.

This information comes from the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station. He says that these companies are quietly testing this technology. So far, there are no details about which company or phone model will launch it first.

Will Chinese Android Makers Beat Apple at 3D Face Recognition?

Today, 3D face recognition is rare in Android phones. Apple’s iPhones are still the leaders in this area with Face ID. iPhones have had Face ID for years. It is safe and works well for unlocking the phone and making payments.

On the Android side, only a few brands have tried this feature. One good example is Honor. Honor’s Magic7 Pro has 3D face scanning. But it is not common in other Android devices yet.

Many Android phones have tried under-display selfie cameras. ZTE is one brand that has used this technology a lot. Its nubia series, like the Z70S Ultra, comes with an under-display camera. This means the camera sits under the screen and is invisible when not in use.

But until now, no Android phone has mixed both things together. A phone with an under-display camera and 3D face recognition would be a first.

If these tests go well, we might soon see the first Android phone with this mix. It will be interesting to see which brand launches it first. This could be the next big step in phone design.

Users like under-display cameras because they help make the screen look clean. They also like 3D face recognition because it is secure and fast. Combining both would be a big win for users.

For now, we can only wait and see which Chinese brand brings this new tech to the market. If successful, it could push other Android makers to follow too. Smartphone designs keep changing. Features like this show that phone makers are always trying something new to stay ahead.