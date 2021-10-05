Will Food delivery drones be Successful in Islamabad?

The world is progressing at a fast pace. Our smartphones have transformed into something more than just receiving and making calls. We can now use our mobile devices as a mini-computer and can even send emails. This might seem a small task now but it used to be a big one in old days. Now we can book ride-hailing services and whatnot, we can order food and other things online thanks to the devices which have given a boost to e-commerce. Well, now there is a new thing in town, food delivery drones which will be delivering food from neighbor to neighbor in Islamabad. These all things are linked to each other and helping each other to make progress towards futuristic technologies and services.

Food delivery drones: The new Entrants in Town

This news about flying drones came from DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqat who revealed that this concept will be initiated in the capital city and will launch for other big cities as well. The companies like Alphabet, Amazon, and Uber are already working on food delivery drones and foresee that this project will be a success keeping in view the increasing stats of the global food delivery market. The global food delivery has increased to $127 billion this year, due to the ongoing pandemic. Keeping in view the increasing trend, more players have found this market ripe and are capitalizing on this business with the help of automation.

Using drones to deliver food in Islamabad. Coming soon… — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) September 29, 2021

Other than this, Hamza Shafqat has not shared any details and has not even mentioned the name of the company that is working on food delivery drones. So if we believe Hamza Shafqat, people residing in Islamabad will soon be witnessing the drone carrying food packages from here and there.

While it seems like a dream right now as in Islamabad, when we have to record a drone shoot we have to take permission from the authorities prior to it. In such circumstances, I can not think of how the food delivery chains will cope with such situations. Furthermore how they will cope with the weather conditions? There are loads of questions in my mind regarding the feasibility of implementing this system and I am sure you would have many questions too.

Do let us know in the comments section that whether this project will be a success or not? In the upcoming days, we are expecting a lot of debate on drone-powered food delivery. So write us and let’s discuss it.

Also Read: Careem: Drones Making Ways to Deliver Food in Pakistan