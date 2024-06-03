Will Govt Take Action Against Imran Khan’s Social media Post?

The controversy surrounding the recent social media video on Former PM Imran Khan’s X account is echoing in all corners of the country. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is inquiring into the matter and now, the government has also shared its stance regarding the matter. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that once the FIA concludes its inquiry into the matter, the government will then decide whether or not to take legal action against PTI.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the FIA summoned PTI leader Barrister Gohar. Omar Ayub and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan. The agency asked about the “misuse” of detained PTI founder’s X account for spreading provocative content against state institutions.

While speaking in a program on a media outlet, Tarar said, “The FIA inquiry is a serious one. If we need to pursue legal action then we will do it once it is complete.” Moreover, he added that legal action against the PTI has not been discussed in the cabinet, but he said, “In my understanding, legal action can happen in cases like this. We will act according to the outcome of the inquiry.”

When he asked whether the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016 had any provisions against such as video, Tarar said, “I believe there are legal grounds [to prosecute the PTI]. Statements encouraging an attack on our country’s integrity and sovereignty should not be allowed.”

“There is a big difference between statements and actions,” Tarar continued. “When Nawaz Sharif was removed from office, he compared it to 1971 only once […] it was a one-off.”

“Imran Khan’s followers have created this narrative of Khan Nahi tou Pakistan Nahi (No Pakistan without Imran Khan) after a pattern of statements and actions.”

“The PTI creates political instability […] they have staged sit-ins […] messages to burn Jinnah House or the statues of our martyrs are not a one-off thing. This is the culmination of years of harmful statements and messages. This is a full-blown campaign.”

“Raoof (Hassan) disowned the PTI’s social media team, but Imran praised them,” Tarar said. “They say one thing and do another. They have not made up their minds about negotiation.”

“We should not sit down and talk with those who did what they did on May 9. Let them fight their battles in court.” the minister reiterated.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 26, Imran’s official account shared a controversial video showing Mujib ur Rehman as a hero and also shared a quote attributed to him, “Every Pakistani should study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and get to know who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.” The video asserted that the former military dictator holds the responsibility for the country’s breakup.