We have come across several leaks and observations by tech-savvies regarding the discontinuation of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. However now it seems like they were not true. Samsung will not be manufacturing more devices under the Note series this year, however, the already present devices will not be discontinued.

Samsung’s news agency, Yonhap News has released a report according to which Samsung’s IT and mobile communications boss DJ Koh revealed that the new Note handsets will not be launched this year due to the difficulty faced by the company in an effort to release two flagship models with S pen support during the same year.

Will Samsung Galaxy Note Series Show Up Next Year?

The company is currently working on Galaxy S21 Ultra, a non-Note device, that will offer a stylus. Moreover, rumours also suggest that Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a digital pen as well. There is a delay in the launch of both these devices due to the global chip shortage which is a serious challenge for the company since its impacting production.

DJ KOH has also announced that the Note series will come back next year however he didn’t specify the time frame. Though foldable phones are a game-changer for Samsung, considering its negligible sale, Samsung should be launching the Note Series later on to cover the declining market share.

Manufacturing foldable devices has also remained a challenge for the South Korean giant. While the company has solved multiple display issues, it needs to expand the capacity of such devices which is only possible if there are more components for the foldable devices in the IT market.

Finally, in my opinion, the company has shifted to Z fold in order to see whether users will be equally interested in this device like the Note series. If it fails to achieve its goal, it will definitely shift back to the Note series.

