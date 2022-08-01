Samsung is ready to launch its foldable smartphones in its upcoming unpacked event this month. But will Samsung launch a rollable smartphone at its unpacked event? Most probably the answer is no. We are getting some news and rumours about the company’s rollable smartphone. It was also said that Samsung would launch its first rollable smartphone this year. But it seems like we will not get this phone this year.

Will Samsung Launch a Rollable Smartphone at its Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event?

In April, a patent was filed that depicted a potential rollable phone design. Samsung also showcased rollable displays at the Society of Information Displays’ Display Week in May with some prototypes styled similarly to what the above patents depict.

However, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. There are also no words about the further processing of the rollable phone. The only information we know so far is that Samsung is working on a rollable phone. But what other features the phone will have is not known yet. The rollable phone will not launch this year. We may get more information about the phone in the coming months. But the launch of the phone is a year or more delayed.

Anyhow, this year Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Moreover, the company will also launch two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Some reports are also claiming that there will be another Galaxy watch with a larger screen. Finally, the company will also launch the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the event.

