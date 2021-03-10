Will Samsung Regain First Place in Mobile Manufacturing Unit this Quarter?

From the last few years, we have seen strong competition between Samsung, Apple and Huawei, but due to some reasons, Apple has remained the top contender which shows that this handset has the most sales among others. Apple has remained at the top position in the global fourth quarter of Smartphone production due to the timely addition of 5G support. However, new research from TrendForce predicts that Apple’s leading 21.3% market share will go down by 5.5% points to 15.8%. Due to this, the company will get a second-place after Samsung in mobile manufacturing.

With Apple’s deteriorating position in mobile manufacturing, Samsung will be privileged to regain the top smartphone manufacturer position during the first quarter of 2021. During Q4 2020, 77.6 million iPhone units were manufactured and 90% of these handsets were iPhone 12 due to huge demand. 77.6% iPhone units result in an 85% increase over the previous quarter of the same year. On the other hand, Samsung had to face a 14% drop in handset production by earning 18.4% of connected handset production during the same quarter.

