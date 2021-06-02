Will Samsung Replace Bixby with 3D assistant named “Sam”?

Many rumors are circulating on the internet and social media platforms about the replacement of the Samsung Bixby assistant. One of the rumors came from a reliable source, a Twitter user who handles Tech Agent. According to him, the upcoming assistant is very beautiful. The name of the new assistant is SAM and it is designed by a visual production firm, “Lightfam”. Ligthfam has released many renders and photos of the assistant which further confirms Samsung’s plans regarding launching a new assistant.

Sam- The New Assistant in Town

While it is confirmed that Samsung is working on bringing a new assistant, whether it will be the replacement of Bixby or not, is still unknown.

Samsung is going to launch a new virtual assistant called “Sam” and it looks beautiful 😍#SamsungSam #Samsung pic.twitter.com/0sJidZf3gx — Tech Agent (@techagent26) June 1, 2021

According to Unbox, maybe Lightfam created Sam just for selling it later on but is it a coincidence that this company is also an advertising form of Samsung?

While telling about Sam, the assistant, Lightfam said: “Throughout the process, the team devoted itself to developing realistic materials, mainly for the character’s hair and clothing, so that Sam appeared aesthetically pleasing. Sam was an incredible partnership between the Cheil Agency and Lightfarm, and we are thrilled to be part of this project!”

Samsung’s first phone to have a personal assistant “S Voice” was Galaxy S III and it was included on May 30th, 2012. S voice’s final version was included on August 18, 2017. Bixby was debuted on April 21st, 2017, however, it was delayed.

While Samsung has not shared its plans regarding digital assistants, but if Sam s legit, it would definitely be the top digital helper.

Also Read: Google Assistant Replaces Dialogue Balloon having dull text with large bolded print