Will there be an Internet Suspension in Pakistan on Election day ?

As election day approaches, there are talks of a possible internet suspension in Pakistan. The representatives from the government are also making contradictory statements. Yesterday, Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz hinted at the possibility of suspending the internet service in case of security issues in any area on election day. He made these remarks at a press conference along with caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi in Islamabad.

The minister added that the government would suspend the internet service on election day only if it received a directive from any area, given the security situation.

The minister also said that the caretaker government had not taken any decision so far to suspend the internet on election day. “Before taking any such decision for a specific area, the government would look into the nature of the threat as it is necessary to block the online communication of terrorists,” he added.

However, the day before yesterday, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that the government didn’t receive any directives regarding the suspension of the internet.

On the other hand, Amnesty International, along with many other human rights organizations called for uninterrupted internet access across the country on election day.

In an open letter, they said,

“We, the undersigned organizations and members of the #KeepItOn coalition—a global network of over 300 organizations from 105 countries working to end internet shutdowns—appeal to you, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, to publicly commit to ensuring that the people of Pakistan have unfettered access to the internet, social media platforms, and all other communication channels throughout the upcoming general election on February 8, 2024,” it said.