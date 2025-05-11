Will Your Samsung Phone Get Android 16 Update? Check Here

Google is currently testing Android 16 through its Beta Program. The final version of the operating system is expected to launch in early June 2025. This year, Google is planning two Android updates—one major and one minor. Samsung will adopt Android 16 later this year and release its custom interface, One UI 8, in the second half of 2025.

Samsung has already completed the beta testing phase for One UI 7 and is rolling out Android 15 to many Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Several devices have already received the update. While the rollout of One UI 7 was considered slow by many users, things are expected to be much faster and smoother with One UI 8.

Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones will launch with Android 16 out of the box. An Open Beta Program for One UI 8 could begin as early as the end of this month or early June. This quicker rollout is partly due to Google’s efforts to improve Android adoption across different brands.

Over the past few years, Samsung has made major improvements to its software update policy. Most new Galaxy devices now come with at least four to six years of Android OS updates. For flagship models like the Galaxy S24 series, the company promises up to seven years of updates. This long-term software support ensures better security and newer features for users.

If you’re wondering whether your device will receive the Android 16 update, there’s a simple rule: if your phone or tablet came with Android 14, it will almost certainly get Android 16. This applies even to entry-level models. For mid-range and flagship phones, there’s little to worry about.

Here’s a list of Samsung devices likely to receive Android 16 with One UI 8:

Galaxy S Series:

Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold & Flip Series:

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

The Galaxy S FE Series:

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy A Series:

Galaxy A33, A53, A73

Galaxy A14, A24, A34, A54

Galaxy A15, A25, A35, A55

Galaxy A06, A16

Galaxy A26, A36, A56

Samsung Galaxy Tab Series:

Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+, S10 Ultra

Please note: Samsung has not officially confirmed this list. Based on the company’s existing update policy and past track record, we can say that these devices will surely get the update in the first round.

One thing that may stand out is the inclusion of the Galaxy S21 FE and the absence of the regular Galaxy S21 series. While the S21 FE came with Android 12 and qualifies for four major updates, the Galaxy S21 launched with Android 11. That means it may not be eligible for Android 16.

As Samsung prepares for Android 16, users can expect a more efficient and timely update rollout. The future looks promising for Galaxy users who want the latest Android features and security improvements.

