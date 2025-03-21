Will Your Samsung Phone Get One UI 7? Here’s the Full List of Eligible Devices & Rollout Details

Samsung has officially revealed the One UI 7 rollout timeline. The Android 15-based update will first be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 starting April 7. The company has now expanded the list of eligible devices, confirming that older flagship models will also receive the update globally.

One UI 7 Eligible Galaxy Devices

A press release from Samsung Singapore has confirmed additional devices set to receive One UI 7. These include:

Galaxy S-Series: Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series ( Standard, Plus, and Ultra variants ).

Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series ( ). Galaxy S Fan Edition (FE): Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S21 FE. (The Galaxy S22 FE was canceled).

Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S21 FE. (The Galaxy S22 FE was canceled). Galaxy Z Foldables: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5. Galaxy Tab Series: Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S9, and Tab S8 series.

Galaxy Tab S10, Tab S9, and Tab S8 series. Galaxy Tab FE Models: Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+.

Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024 Model): It remains unclear if the 2022 variant will receive the update.

Rollout Uncertainty for Mid-Range & Budget Models

Samsung has not yet shared details on mid-range and budget Galaxy devices eligible for One UI 7. Additionally, the company has not provided a specific rollout timeline for most of the listed devices. The update will likely vary by region, with some models expected to start receiving One UI 7 from April.

What’s New in One UI 7?

One UI 7 brings several enhancements aimed at improving user experience. AI integration plays a major role in this update, with Google’s Gemini AI becoming the default assistant, enabling seamless multi-app actions. Now Bar and Now Brief are new features that provide real-time updates on the lock screen, such as navigation and sports scores, while AI-driven Now Brief delivers personalized updates like weather and calendar events throughout the day. The camera UI has been redesigned for better one-handed use, repositioning key controls at the bottom of the screen and organizing shooting modes more intuitively. A vertical app drawer option has also been introduced, allowing users to sort apps alphabetically for easier access. Lastly, improved animations ensure smoother transitions and a more fluid overall experience across the interface.

