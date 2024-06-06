Take A Loan & Win Rs 20,000 With JazzCash

JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest mobile wallet for payments brings an amazing offer for its customers. You can win Rs 20,000 with JazzCash. All you have to do is take a loan and get a chance to participate in the lucky draw. You can also enter the lucky draw by making QR or bill payments via ReadyCash. Isn’t it an amazing offer? The cherry on top is that 80 lucky winners can win Rs 20,000. So, what are you waiting for? Take an instant loan with JazzCash or make QR/Bill payments and enter the lucky draw!

Terms & Conditions For This JazzCash Offer

Campaign Duration is from 1st June 2024 to 20th June 2024

The Prize Amount is capped at Rs 20,000 per person

80 lucky winners

cash prizes will be posted directly to customers’ Jazzcash account

Users can qualify only once for the lucky draw

Rewards will be posted 15 working days after the end of the campaign

Jazz will announce winners via Facebook or Instagram posts on the JazzCash page

The campaign is not for Jazz employees, retailers, or merchants

JazzCash reserves the right to change or remove this offer at any time

Offer valid for loan disbursement of Rs 5000 and above

How To Get a JazzCash Loan?

Jazz Cash Loan offers customers a hassle-free and easy way to fulfill their financial needs. JazzCash Loan helps you pay for whatever you need including education, medical emergencies, or any other personal expense. It is just a matter of seconds to get a loan if you follow JazzCash’s application procedure correctly. Moreover, it doesn’t require you to make additional phone calls to the Jazz call center. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Dial *786# on your Jazz SIM. Your screen will display a few options: select “ReadyCash,” which should be number 4 on the list. Choose the required ReadyCash loan amount. Enter MPIN to confirm acceptance of terms and conditions. Enter Done (Jazz will process your ReadyCash loan application)

Note: You can also get a loan through the JazzCash App with just a single tap.