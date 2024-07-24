Win up to PKR 100,000 by Participating in Govt’s TikTok Contests for Aug 14

In an announcement on TikTok, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed a series of TikTok contests being conducted by the federal government to celebrate Independence Day. It also shared the details of the contests. The prize structure for the contests is as follows:

Rs100,000 for the first place

Rs75,000 for the second

Rs50,000 for the third

Participants will be required to create reels on different themes, including Pakistan’s stability, the challenges and solutions faced by the country, national unity and the public’s role, the journey to independence, and the aspirations and achievements of the youth under the theme Azm-e-Aali Shaan.

However, participants must follow guidelines to compete in any contest. They are as follows:

Guidelines for TikTok Contests:

The message must be concise and clear.

Original content must be used and showcase the contestant’s creativity.

Reels can be produced in any local language.

The use of decent language and national attire is mandatory.

Background, music, and setting must be appropriate and should not lead to a copyright issue.

Local culture and norms must be respected.

National monuments must be portrayed respectfully.

Any content considered disrespectful will be disqualified.

How to Participate in a TikTok Contest?

Create TikTok videos on any of the mentioned themes.

Tag the videos with @DEMP_MOIB.

Try to achieve maximum likes and shares by August 8, 2024.

Interested participants have until midnight on August 8, 2024, to submit their entries.

