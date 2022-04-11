Window 11’s Missing Taskbar Functions Will Not Return Any Soon

Microsoft is advertising Windows 11 as the most up-to-date, safe, and best computer operating system for users. However, the operating system has several weaknesses. And problems are continuously increasing as more people try it. Microsoft is eager to fix Windows 11’s flaws, but many taskbar functionalities won’t be back anytime soon.

Missing Taskbar Functions

The taskbar is Windows 11’s worst flaw. Microsoft is busy adding tiny functionality to the taskbar, which has been redesigned from the ground up using XAML. For tablets or multitouch PCs running Windows 11. It offers improved icon overflow and system tray optimization.

It currently lacks basic functionality like a full-featured right-click option, drag and drop, the capacity to adapt its placement. Microsoft has verified that the drag and drop feature will return for Windows 11 version 22H2. But the OS has also stated that there will be no option to shift the taskbar to the upper edge, left, or right side.

Although it is among the most popular features, it is not a top priority for the organization. For those who aren’t aware, Windows 11’s taskbar stays only in the bottom. And you cannot move it to the top or other sides of the screen.

Microsoft said regarding the taskbar option. “Moving the taskbar to multiple places on the screen presents various issues. Consider putting the taskbar on the right, which forces a reflow and increases the work that all applications and the Start menu must accomplish.”

Microsoft stated that it “redeveloped the taskbar from the basic level (scratch)” and that the company had to select which features to include first. Because few users use the multi-positioning of the taskbar, and because the bottom continues to be the most popular location, the ability to move it was not present in the new taskbar.

It’s Fine that Windows 11 isn’t for Everyone

While some people like Windows 11 because of its modern style, power users have complained about the OS’s lack of features. It has received a lot of flak since the upgrade removed basic and essential features like drag and drop and the option to ungroup icons.

It’s a little disheartening that these improvements might not arrive until 2023. Remember that Microsoft isn’t forcing people to upgrade to Windows 11.

Windows 11 is optional, and Windows 10 will be supported with regular upgrades until 2025. Although Windows 11 will be released shortly, it will be a long wait. It is because Microsoft has shifted to a once-a-year schedule for significant feature updates.

Also read: Several Indian Official Accounts on Twitter were Hacked