Microsoft is going to bring some significant changes to its built-in touch keyboard for Windows 10. The updated touch keyboard design builds on Microsoft’s work with Windows 10X, which introduces new keypress animations, sounds, and all the all-important ability to search for animated GIFs and insert them.

Windows 10 is Coming with New Additions

Microsoft introduces the new design in Windows 10 which includes better layouts that are optimized for typing. It also brings the ability to move the cursor through the space bar on the touch keyboard. It seems the company has stolen the idea from iOS how it lets you operate the cursor. It works similarly to iOS by placing a finger on the space bar and sliding left, right, up, and down to navigate around.

Microsoft Windows 10 is also getting an emoji picker which activates when you press winkey + period. It will soon come with an improved design based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design System. In the new update, you will get to see emoji search, animated GIF support, and the convergence of clipboard history and emoji input into a single interface.

Furthermore, Microsoft has also announced a new form of Windows dictation yesterday. According to the Verge, “Dubbed Voice Typing, the voice to text interface built into Windows has been overhauled. It includes a more modern design, auto-punctuation, and an updated backend that Microsoft promises will make it “the most reliable voice typing experience ever on Windows.”

The report says that all of these new Windows 10 changes are being tested with Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel this week. There is a possibility that all these changes might not be available for all testers. It is important to note that all these changes are part of a bigger update of Microsoft for Windows 10 that will most probably come in the first half of 2021.

