Windows 10 Support Expected to End in October 2025

By the end of this month, Microsoft has scheduled the launch of its new potentially called Windows 11. Microsoft has announced that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. When a company stops updating an operating system it is referred to as End of Life (EOL),meaning that the operating system is essentially dead, and users will be encouraged to move to a successor. The EOL (End of Life) for the Windows 10 operating system for both Home and Pro versions via its website, has been listed by the Microsoft that the latest updated version of Windows 10 will cease to be supported for updates and security as the company pushes towards its newer OS (operating systems) offerings.

On June 24, a special event is planned by Microsoft, where it is rumored be an official announcement regarding the successor of Windows 10. At the moment, the successor is not yet named but Microsoft have been hinting at it being Windows 11. At the Microsoft Build 2021 event, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the next-generation Windows update would be the most significant one of the past decades.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, during last month’s Build 2021 conference, said, “Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.”

Windows 11 is expected to get a major UI overhaul. It is reported that Microsoft has also been working on a new app store for Windows in recent months, and rumors have suggested Microsoft will open its store up to all apps and rival payment platforms.

There is a good chance that the Windows 10 version might last longer than 2025 as mostly people take longer than expected to shift to the new upgrade of the operating system, thus Microsoft will probably give extra time to people to make the transition to the new operating system.

Microsoft has revealed when it will put Windows 10 out to pasture. It will stop support for the current operating system on October 14th, 2025. That means Microsoft expects the transition to the next version of Windows, which it will show off on June 24th, to take around four years.

Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro on July 29th, 2015 and reveals the operating system’s “retirement date.” The end-of-support timeline puts the Windows 10 lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS.