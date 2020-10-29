



Microsoft works on a lighter and more modular Windows 10 version according to various reports. Windows 10 designed for dual-screen and foldable devices, could arrive as early as December – but without support for Win32 apps. Apparently, the newly developed operating system is called Windows 10X, following many complaints from the OS for older systems, the company began to focus on the current OS.

Microsoft has earlier suggested the development of an OS for dual-screen and foldable computers for Windows 10X. The windows producer, however, has now changed its focus to single-screen. As it seems to have postponed the development of its dual-screen OS.

Also Read: Windows 10 gets a subtle update with the new start menu

Windows 10X will be Accessible this Year by December

The new Windows 10X is supported by sources for the availability of single-screen devices earlier than expected. Microsoft will do so by December of this year, according to the news. Microsoft has planned to run Windows32 Applications on Virtualization for the latest Windows 10 version. The company, however, seems to have turned around and issued a statement that Windows 10X will not support VAIL technology. It means that only UWP and PWA applications with the latest OS are expected by users.

Many developers expect VAIL to be not supported only for the initial version of the operating system. Microsoft should be focused on adding support to the Windows 10X operating system for VAIL and Win32 apps. Microsoft was to announce the double screen Surface Neo device which was to run the latest 10X Operating System.

According to the sources, the device is now postponed in launching until 2022. But in December of this year, Microsoft is supposed to start the Windows 10X OS. However, instead of Microsoft’s device, the operating system is found on third-party devices.

You may be also interested in: Microsoft Gives Another Valid Excuse to Windows 10 Fans to Switch from Google Chrome