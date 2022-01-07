Windows 11 Build 22526 released for Better Experience

Windows 11 Build 22526 is rolling out to users in Dev Channel, however, there is nothing to be much excited about since no major improvements or new features have come along. This update is not about bringing new features to users instead it is bringing bug fixes and some hood changes to improve the experience of users having Airpods. This update is named Windows 11 Insider Preview 22526 (rs_prerelease)”. For users who are looking to download it, it will take just a few minutes to install.

In order to incorporate these changes into the operating system, one needs to open Windows Insider Program’s Dev Channel and check for the new updates. Since this build is from the Dev Channel and it may not be stable.

How to install Windows 11 Build 22526?

If you are looking to Install Windows 11 Build, follow the steps below:

Visit Windows Settings and tap on the Windows Insider Program page. Switch to the Dev Channel, Click on “Check for updates” and the patch will appear. Tap“Download & Install” to begin the process. Click on “Restart now” to complete the installation.

What’s new in Windows 11 Build 22526

Though nothing much is new in this update as revealed above, a minor change that is seen is that windows 11 ALT + TABs will appear as “windowed” instead of the full screen. Other than this, Microsoft is getting support for wideband speech when using Apple AirPods products. Moreover, the company has said that a new update will improve the audio quality for voice calls.

As far as fixes are concerned, Microsoft has fixed an issue to prevent search in File Explorer, and then crash explorer.exe. Also, Microsoft has fixed issues with the recent searches flyout and has improved the resolution of app icons that appear in search results.

