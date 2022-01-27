Windows 11 has the Highest Customer Satisfaction than Any Version of Window

Microsoft has just announced in a blog post that its Windows 11 is getting huge popularity because people are loving it. The firm said that Windows is now on 1.4 billion monthly active devices, most probably the number is limited to Windows 10 and Windows 11. Microsoft says that Windows 11 has the highest customer satisfaction and the highest quality score of any version of Windows, ever. Windows 11 is driving increased engagement with people spending 40% more time on their Windows 11 PC vs Windows 10.

Additionally, it’s moving quicker than expected with the staged Windows 11 rollout. Microsoft claims that people are accepting the free upgrade offer at twice the rate as they did for Windows 10. The company also said that Windows 11 brings three times more traffic to the Microsoft Store. This is because anyone can put an app in the Microsoft Store now.

Microsoft is now entering the final phase of the rollout, so it’s well ahead of schedule. Originally, the company said that the staged rollout will carry on until mid-2022.

