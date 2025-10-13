Windows 11 Installer Breaks for Windows 10 Users

As Windows 10 reaches its end-of-life stage, Microsoft has unintentionally broken the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool (MCT), which just so happens to be one of the most popular methods for upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

According to reports from Windows Latest, the newest version of the Media Creation Tool fails to function properly on Windows 10 when users attempt to upgrade.

End of Support for Windows 10 Approaches

Microsoft has officially announced that support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. After this date, the operating system will no longer receive free security updates or bug fixes. While Windows 10 PCs will still operate normally, they will become increasingly vulnerable to security risks. This major update has prompted many users to start planning their upgrade to Windows 11 before the deadline.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11 the Easy Way

For users whose PCs meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements, the simplest upgrade method is through Windows Update.

To do this:

1. Open the Settings app in Windows 10.

2. Go to Update & Security > Windows Update.

3. Click Check for updates.

4. If your system is eligible, you’ll see an option to Download and install Windows 11.

This approach allows a smooth transition without the need for additional tools or technical steps.

The Media Creation Tool Problem Explained

Users prefer a clean installation of Windows 11 using the Media Creation Tool. It also helps create bootable USBs or DVDs for reinstalling Windows.

However, due to a technical mistake by Microsoft, this option is currently unavailable. Microsoft has confirmed a known problem with the latest version of the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool (version 26100.6584, released on September 29, 2025). When used on Windows 10 devices, the tool closes unexpectedly without showing any error message. This bug is being investigated internally.

Microsoft’s Official Workaround

Microsoft has suggested a temporary fix for users who still want to create a bootable USB or perform a clean installation. Instead of using the Media Creation Tool, users can manually download the Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO).

Here’s how:

Visit the Microsoft Download Page.

2. Scroll down to the section titled “Download Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO) for x64 devices.”

3. Choose Windows 11 (multi-edition ISO) and click Download Now.

4. Once downloaded, mount the ISO file using File Explorer.

5. Open setup.exe to begin the installation process.

This method essentially performs the same function as the Media Creation Tool, just without automation.

Use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant for Easier Setup

Another recommended approach is the Windows 11 Installation Assistant, a tool that automatically manages the upgrade based on your device’s settings.

Before running it, Microsoft advises users to check whether their PC meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11. You can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to verify this. The minimum specifications include; a dual-core 64-bit processor, TPM 2.0 and UEFI with Secure Boot, at least 4GB RAM, and 64GB or more storage space.

PC Doesn’t Support Windows 11? Bad News

Unfortunately, PCs that fail the compatibility test cannot officially upgrade to Windows 11. Microsoft recommends recycling, trading in, or replacing such devices.

Windows 10 is nearly a decade old now, but remains in use by many users despite its age. However, Windows 11 offers several AI-powered features, modern design elements, and future updates that make it the clear next step.

Option to Extend Windows 10 Support

If upgrading to a new laptop isn’t possible immediately, Microsoft offers one final option. Users can extend Windows 10 security updates for one additional year by enrolling in the Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

Final Thoughts

The recent issue with the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool not working on Windows 10 comes at a very inconvenient time, just as millions of users prepare to upgrade. Fortunately, the manual ISO download and Installation Assistant methods remain reliable alternatives, especially if a new PC or Laptop isn’t on the cards right now.

As Windows 10 approaches its end of life, upgrading sooner rather than later ensures your system stays secure, updated, and ready for future AI-driven features in Windows 11.