Windows 11 is Coming on October 5 as a Free Update

Microsoft has announced that it will release Windows 11 on October 5. The Windows 11 update will be provided for free to eligible PCs. The update will roll out gradually from October 5. Microsoft says new eligible devices will get the update first. After that, the update will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device, and other factors that impact the upgrade experience. Microsoft also claims that all eligible devices will get this update by mid-2022.

Windows 11 brings a lot of changes, including a redesigned Start menu, updated UI design and sounds, widgets, an updated Microsoft Store app, and gaming related features such as Auto HDR and Direct Storage. In short, it will be a full package.

The new design and sounds are modern, fresh, clean and beautiful, bringing you a sense of calm and ease.

With Start, you and your content are at the centre. Start utilizes the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365 to show you your recent files no matter what device you were viewing them on.

Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops provide an even more powerful way to multitask and optimize your screen real estate.

Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated into the taskbar provides a faster way to connect to the people you care about.

Widgets, a new personalized feed powered by AI, provides a faster way to access the information you care about. with Microsoft Edge’s world-class performance, speed and productivity feature you can get more done on the web.

Windows 11 delivers the best Windows ever for gaming and unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR. With Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, you get access to over 100 high-quality PC games to play on Windows 11 for one low monthly price.

Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favourite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location. Through its collaboration with Intel and Amazon, Microsoft will add Android apps to Windows 11.

Also, It is the most inclusively designed version of Windows with new accessibility improvements that were built for and by people with disabilities.

Windows 11 unlocks new opportunities for developers and creators. Microsoft opens the store for developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to bring their apps to the Store, improving native and web app development with new developer tools, and making it easier for you to refresh the look and feel across all our app designs and experiences.

Windows 11 is optimized for speed, efficiency and improved experiences with touch, digital pen and voice input.

The new window is the operating system for hybrid work, delivering new experiences that work how you work, are secure by design, and easy and familiar for IT to deploy and manage.

You can get more information about it by visiting Microsoft