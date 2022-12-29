Windows 11: Next Update is Reportedly Coming in 2023

Advertisement

Microsoft introduced Windows 11 a little more than a year ago, and while changing to an annual release timetable for major Windows upgrades, the firm has begun delivering new features "when they're ready." We recently saw this with File Explorer Tabs, which began rolling out to all Windows 11 users little over a month after the first release of Windows 11 version 22H2 in September.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, Microsoft will continue to stretch out the introduction of new Windows 11 features in 2023, with many “Moment” upgrades published throughout the year. The first of these planned improvements might arrive as early as February/March 2023.

In terms of becoming more modern, the first feature update in 2023 is expected to include a slew of redesigns for certain outdated Windows 8 dialogues. Win 11 preview builds already have new date/time picker eye candy, the ability to rename this PC, reset the Windows Firewall, and return to the previous build’s UI.

According to Bowden, the next “Moment” update will include several Taskbar modifications that Microsoft is presently testing with Windows Insiders, such as a tablet-optimized taskbar, a new Search button, Studio Effects in Quick settings, and changes to the System Tray overflow menu.

We don’t know what improvements to expect, but speculations suggest that Microsoft will continue to improve Windows Search and provide a series of upgrades for dual-screen devices.