Windows 11 Redesigned apps rolled out for Users

This year is a big blockbuster for apps on Windows 11 since Windows 11 Redesigned apps are rolled out for more users. As far as the new development is concerned, Microsoft is launching a new Notepad app, Windows Media Player, and Photos app’s new image editor experience to more users. Currently, the Notepad app is available for Beta Channel users only, whereas the Photos app and Media Player are available for everyone.

Windows 11 is more about design improvements instead of features and Microsoft is trying to make the overall experience of apps better. At the initial launch, some of the apps looked somewhat displaced such as Notepad and Groove Music. With the new update, the company is trying to give a unified design to these apps so they look similar to each other.

Checkout Windows 11 Redesigned apps

Microsoft has introduced a new settings page that will let users change the font and theme of the app which means that now users can enable support for new icons and animations on WinUI.

The Notepad app will be available to users in Beta Channel this week which means now users can install it on Windows 11 Build 22000 or newer. Notepad, which remains the go-to app for most users, is getting support for dark mode, redesigned menus, and a dedicated settings page.

Other than this, redesigned Photos app is available for everyone now and it includes a new cropping tool, aspect ratio options, and more.

For users who have not opted for Windows Insider Program, Microsoft has replaced Groove Music with Windows Media Player. So the new player will let users play videos including MKV and MP4s.

