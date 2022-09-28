Windows 11 Update is Crashing Some Intel-based Systems: Here’s The Fix!

Windows 11 update rolled out to the public on Sept 20. It needs to be placed back in the cage it came from. You might be thinking what am I Saying? Actually, the all-new update is wrecking PCs. It has been not only dropping frame rates for Nvidia GPU-owning gamers, but it’s also causing the horrendous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) for some users. According to the latest reports, all PCs outfitted with Rocket Lake processors, the previous-generation 11th Gen CPUs, are mostly affected. If you are the one experiencing this issue, don’t worry at all, there is a fix that I am going to share in this blog. Let’s get started.

According to the reports, the windows 11 latest update has an incompatibility issue with some Intel Smart Sound Technology audio drivers on Rocket Lake processors. More specifically, driver IntcAudioBus.sys with a file version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152 is the culprit according to a Microsoft report published on Sept 22. Due to this compatibility issue, users are getting the BSoD which is actually a stop error that causes the system to shut down due to a fatal failure.