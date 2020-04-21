Windows Notepad is back in Microsoft Store with new features

Microsoft has added the Notepad app to its store with a bundle of new feature and a revamped logo. The name of the app is changed to Windows Notepad instead of Notepad. This text saving/editing app is not new for Microsoft as it is a part of Microsoft platform since 1985. The new version of the app, however, can only be downloaded only on devices/system running windows 10 version 19541.0 or higher.

Windows Notepad is back in Microsoft Store

The company has not updated the existing Notepad app, instead, it has launched a separate app with a new feature altogether. This app with new features was initially spotted by Beta News which was later on confirmed by the company. So here are the set of new features in the new app:

New Notepad lets users edit text-based files and source code instantly

Multiple encodings including UTF-8, UTF-16, and ANSI can now be saved via the new app

Improved Find/replace option

Text Zooming feature which allows user to enlarge text according to his preference

While telling about the upcoming feature, Microsoft said:

, “Notepad has been the fast and simple text editor on Windows for over 30 years, and now it’s available in the Microsoft Store! View, edit, and search through plain text documents and source code files instantly.”

This is not the first time the Notepad app has arrived in the Microsoft Store. The app was released in Microsoft Store in August last year, but it was then removed in December.

