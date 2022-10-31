Wireless EV Charging: What Is It and How Does It Work?

Numerous improvements and advances have been achieved over the years in technology. However, one of the most intriguing developments has been witnessed is ‘wireless EV charging’.

Wireless EV charging uses magnetic induction, much as how iPhones charge. A charged metal coil is typically used in induction charging to create an electromagnetic field in one location, which then induces a current in a nearby area that is close enough to be influenced by the field. There is no need for a cable to transfer power because the current is created by the electromagnetic field.

How Wireless EV charging works?

Smartphones use magnets or pads that the device must remain in contact with for the procedure to work. Where wireless smartphone charging is around 80% efficient with power transfer, wireless EV charging claims to be much better.

With higher power and a wider scale implementation in electric automobiles, the charging pad and the vehicle can be farther apart. The car is parked over an inductive charging station that is on the ground. When the car is properly positioned over the charging pad, the driver could be informed by cameras within the vehicle.

When the car is parked over the pad, both the pad attached to the EV and the pad on the ground start to produce electricity. An electromagnetic field is produced on the ground pad as a result of grid power being applied to it. A current is produced to charge the car’s battery when the charging pad on the car’s underbelly resonates at the same magnetic frequency as the pad on the ground.

Challenges of EV charging?

Cost is a significant barrier to widespread wireless charging. Whether you’re talking about upgrading a single vehicle or an entire fleet will depend on your specific situation. Additionally, it will cost thousands of dollars more to equip a huge electric bus with several pads than it will to equip a typical electric sedan with wireless charging.