Wireless gaming earbuds: Urbanista launches stylish earbuds

Audio company, which isn’t afraid to explore new things, is launching its first-ever set of gaming earbuds. The company’s new Seoul earbuds include a mode toggle that, according to Urbanista, decreases Bluetooth latency to around 70ms. We haven’t seen many genuine wireless headphones with a dedicated latency toggle.

Urbanista is recognised for its line of true wireless gaming earbuds, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers aimed at fashion-conscious music fans on a budget, and its latest additions are no exception.

Apple devices do not support the aptX codec since they utilise their own H1 chipset, which only supports AAC and SBC, therefore they cannot take use of Qualcomm’s chipset’s advantages. When linked with other Apple products, the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro have acceptable latency, but they don’t get much lower than 100ms.

This time, mobile players should pay attention as well. The Seoul earbuds were created with on-the-go use in mind, with users being able to switch between specialized gaming and music modes with a single tap. According to Urbanista, they also have an incredibly low latency and eight hours of playing on a single battery.

You may use a USB-C cable or a Qi charging pad to charge them. They’re also IPX4-certified, have Bluetooth 5.2 connection, and are compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri. The Seoul earbuds will be available in four colours: black, blue, purple, and white, according to Urbanista.

Urbanista also launched their new Lisbon earphones for those searching for something more inexpensive. They’re the company’s cheapest true wireless earbuds to date, at $49.90.



