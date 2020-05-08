With free home delivery service, order in and remain connected with Zong 4G

As part of its efforts to encourage people to stay home and practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, is now offering free home delivery of its products nationwide. With the aim to offer convenience to its valued customers during these difficult times, the move is a testament to Zong 4G’s commitment to its customer. Zong 4G’s new and existing customer across the length and breadth of the country can now order the following services through one click via the official website or by dialing 9664# (*Zong#) and pay in cash upon home service delivery:

New Prepaid SIM

Mobile Number Portability – Shift to Zong Network

Mobile Broadband Devices

Handsets

Postpaid Connection

SIM Replacement

Customers can also recharge their accounts, pay bills and subscribe to the bundles through Zong 4G’s online shop on the official website.

“Our customers’ satisfaction is at the core of Zong 4G. Therefore, we are ensuring that customers remain connected and use all services without leaving the safety of their homes.” Said the company spokesperson.

He further added, “During these difficult times, we are continuously innovating to enrich the experience of customers and will continue to provide services in mobile, household, corporate and value-added sectors to help our customers remain to connect seamlessly wherever they are yet being fully productive and positive observing social distancing.”

With the ambition to keep Pakistan connected amid COVID-19, Zong 4G has been quick to introduce several initiatives to facilitate and valued customers. The company has ensured that the customers stay connected and continue to have access to essential services – from healthcare providers on the frontline to others providing vital services.