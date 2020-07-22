You canIt is another location-based offer for the Jazz users in Sindh. Now Stay connected with your loved ones with this offer throughout the week. Jazz Haftawar Data Offer gives you 3GB data for a week. You will also get 10 GB extra for WhatsApp only. Not only this, but you will also get 300 Jazz minutes to make calls to your friends.

With Jazz Haftawar Data Offer Stay Connected with Your Loved Ones

Offered Incentives:

3 GB Data

10 GB WhatsApp

300 on-net minutes

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *545#

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 60 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers residing in the aforementioned cities.

Offer Minutes are On net Only.

Upon dialing *545#, customer will be subscribed to Karachi Haftawar Data Offer for exact 7 calendar days for PKR 60 (Inc. Tax), offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day.

WhatsApp fair usage policy is 10 GB.

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day.

Free Minutes & Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

you can subscribe to this offer multiple times.

This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *545# again to avail the bundle again.

Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime.

Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Note: It is a location-based offer, Click Here to get to know if you are eligible for this offer or not.