Jazz is offering an exciting bundle with plenty of incentives for its users. With Jazz Monthly Video & Social offer, you get 500 on-net minutes, 500 SMS, and 100 off-net minutes, making it perfect for those who want to stay connected. Additionally, it comes with 20GB of data specifically for popular apps like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Tamasha, BiP, and IMO. Whether you’re a fan of social media, streaming, or staying in touch with friends, this package offers great value.

Activating the offer is simple. You can dial *625# from your phone or use the Jazz Simosa App to activate it. This bundle costs only Rs. 700 load and has a one-month validity, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all the benefits.

With Jazz Monthly Video & Social Offer Get 20 GBs and lots of Other Incentives

Offered Incentives:

500 on-net minutes

500 SMS

100 off-net minutes

20GB for (YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, Tamasha, BiP, IMO)

How to Activate the Offer:

You can activate this offer by dialling *625#. You can also activate it through the Jazz Simosa App.

Price

The offer is available for just Rs. 700 load

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions:

The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.

Internet bundles can be subscribed to and consumed in 2G/3G/4G network areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you do not subscribe to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is subject to change at any time.

This offer is not available for customers in AJK/GB.

