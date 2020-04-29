With Jazz Super Ghanta Offer Gets Unlimited Data
With Jazz Super Ghanta Offer Gets Unlimited Data for One Hour. Now make yourself busy in this quarantine time. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get unlimited data for one hour. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 6. However, if you want to subscribe to this offer from 6 PM- 10 PM, you will be charged Rs. 12.
With Jazz Super Ghanta Offer Gets Unlimited Data for One Hour
Offered Incentives:
- Unlimited Data for one Hour
How to Subscribe to this Offer:
- To activate this offer, simply dial *638#
Price:
- Jazz users can get this offer in just Rs. 6
- From 6 PM-10 PM users will charge Rs. 12 instead of Rs. 6
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one hour only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Customer can avail one hour of unlimited data. However, data speeds will be limited to 2mbps for the consumption of this bundle.
- Customers will be charged PKR 12 (incl tax) per hour during 6pm to 10pm subscription window.
- The offer is non-recursive and the customer will have to dial the string *638# to subscribe the offer again.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If the user is not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
- Overage of Rs. 2.0/MB applies in case offer incentives are exhausted.