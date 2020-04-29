With Jazz Super Ghanta Offer Gets Unlimited Data for One Hour. Now make yourself busy in this quarantine time. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get unlimited data for one hour. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 6. However, if you want to subscribe to this offer from 6 PM- 10 PM, you will be charged Rs. 12.

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited Data for one Hour

How to Subscribe to this Offer:

To activate this offer, simply dial *638#

Price:

Jazz users can get this offer in just Rs. 6

From 6 PM-10 PM users will charge Rs. 12 instead of Rs. 6

Validity:

The offer is valid for one hour only.

Terms and Conditions: