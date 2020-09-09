Jazz brings another amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Stay Connected All week Long with Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer. With this offer, users will get 500 MB of data to stay active. Not only this but Jazz users will also get 1000 Jazz minutes. Moreover, they will also get 1000 SMS and 20 other network minutes. However, the offer is available in just Rs. 115.

With Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer Gets These Incentives in Just Rs. 115

Offered Incentives:

500 MB DATA

1000 Jazz Mins

20 Other Network Mins

1000 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *407#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 115 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week only.

Terms and Conditions: