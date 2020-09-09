With Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer Gets These Incentives in Just Rs. 115
Jazz brings another amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now Stay Connected All week Long with Jazz Weekly Hybrid Offer. With this offer, users will get 500 MB of data to stay active. Not only this but Jazz users will also get 1000 Jazz minutes. Moreover, they will also get 1000 SMS and 20 other network minutes. However, the offer is available in just Rs. 115.
Offered Incentives:
- 500 MB DATA
- 1000 Jazz Mins
- 20 Other Network Mins
- 1000 SMS
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *407#
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 115 incl. tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one week only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Upon dialing *407#, customer will be subscribed to Weekly Offer for exact 7 calendar days; offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day (including subscription day)
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *407# again to avail the bundle again after one week
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime
- Bundle minutes / SMS / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)
- Multiple subscriptions are not allowed
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you do not subscribe to any bundle base rate will be i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB