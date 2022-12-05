With More Features Revealed, the Countdown to the new vivo Y22 Begins!

With every new device, vivo has reiterated its commitment to listening to its consumers and building a smarter future for them. Once again, the rumours of a new smartphone launch by vivo have stirred up the industry and tech lovers. The leaks suggest that vivo is introducing an exciting new product to the youth-centric and budget-friendly Y series – the vivo Y22.

The new smartphone, with all its outstanding and premium features, seems to fit right in with the Y series which has attained extensive popularity and love from its users. The Y22 is said to house a plethora of features — offering the best of everything.

vivo Y22 will come with a 50MP Rear camera

According to rumours, the Y22 will come with a 50MP Rear camera with a large sensor, and an 8MP HD front camera, optimized by Video Face Beauty. With a powerful camera set-up, the Y22 will empower the youth to play with creativity and capture stunning shots.

The powerful camera set-up seems to have been supported with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring lag-free multitasking and gaming. Ensuring ease and convenience, vivo has also rumoured to have included the Side Fingerprint design that integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button.

Y22 is also expected to sport a flat frame design along with the 2.5D Curvature adding to the class and elegance exuded by the smartphone. vivo has always been one step ahead in strategically innovating and rethinking its product designs, and the Y22 promises to be another prototype of vivo’s excellence. Excitement has also been garnered by the possible colours of Y22 that seem to be offering a glittering, aesthetic and futuristic design that is perfect for the fans of modern minimalism.

From the camera and design to the performance, the Y22 is predicted to be a beast of a smartphone, promising to offer a transformative and reliable experience. vivo has consistently proved itself as a stalwart of innovation for the purpose of adding value, and the Y22 can be expected to hit that mark once again. Additional information about its features and the launch date is hence highly anticipated. Stay tuned for further news on the vivo Y22!

Read Also: vivo Y35 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Incredible Camera Features