With Powerful Processor and 33W FlashCharge, V20 SE has been Designed for a Smooth Experience

Are you looking for a phone which has strong performance, long-lasting battery, exceptional night selfies, stunning photography, stylish looks, ultra-sleek design, premium look yet in budget? Looks like all your questions have been answered with the all new vivo V20 SE the all-rounder smartphone of the year. Life cannot be imagined without a strong-performance backed smartphone that can cater to multiple needs of a consumer and recharge fast enough to never come in the way of the daily usage. There is an always-on need for a smartphone that can range from playing heavy duty games or binge-watching the entire season of Mirzapur!

vivo’s newest launch in the market, vivo V20 SE is a powerful combination of a smart Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor and 33W FlashCharge with 4100mAh battery that will be your perfect buddy to snooze your alarm, workout for an hour, complete all your tasks in the office, drop a call to your mom and end your day with binging your favourite show!

vivo V20 SE: A Buddy for All Your Daily Activities

vivo’s premium flagship V series is known for beautifully designed handsets paired with pro-level photography features clubbed with high rated specifications for an ultimate experience for the user. vivo has crafted the V20 SE keeping the daily activities and demands of the Pakistan’s youth in mind making it a perfect blend of a stylish sleek smartphone that can function as a superb device supporting all your activities from making travel logs to video chatting with your best friend for hours!

The V20 SE keeps going strong long enough thanks to a 4100mAh battery. Better still, vivo’s advanced 33W FlashCharge technology comes with eight safety protections. vivo consumers can ensure that they are never without their high-performing phone, for V20 SE has the capability to recharge to 62% in just 30 minutes, or a full recharge in just under an hour. The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 processor is an 11nm octa-core processor designed for experience. It delivers smooth performance and a steady stream of thrills. The system software is further optimized with Funtouch OS11, Multi Turbo and Ultra Game Mode technologies. The enhanced set of technologies make the V20 SE a performance leap and deliver seamless gaming sessions without any lag or glitch.

vivo V20 SE has been designed for a robust performance carrying 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, ensuring all your apps, programs and games will not only operate smoothly but you will never have to make a choice between saving your memories or your work files. All your cherished photos and videos along with heavy files will be safe and secure in your smartphone that can fit in your palm.

A smartphone experience can only be savoured when supported by an advanced screen that can bring the colours alive. vivo understands this and thus has enabled the V20 SE with a fantastic 6.44” 1080P AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display, that allows all the colours to feel vivid, authentic and dynamic. It is gentle on your eyes and makes everything you look at more magnificent. We know for a fact that you will feel you are visiting the serene beaches when you binge-watch your favorite travel get-aways.

An all-rounder with exciting photography features

Apart from being a smooth functioning device supported by a massive battery and 33W FlashCharge technology, V20 SE is a stunningly beautiful and lightweight smartphone, weighing only 171g. V20 SE is an ultra-sleek fashionable smartphone that comes in two beautiful colours – Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue for vivo V20 SE and trend go hand-in-hand.

To make sure the vivo lover is the centre of attraction of the room, the smartphone carries the superb 32MP Super Night Selfie powered by an intelligent algorithm ensuring clear and bright night selfies, so that no party look of yours goes down in vain.

V20 SE is a must-have for anyone looking for a premium and sleek smartphone that carries advanced camera technology and is powered by high-grade specifications to ensure smooth functioning and long-lasting battery. The vivo V20 SE is available in Pakistan at Rs. 45,999.