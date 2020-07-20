With Qurbani Ghar Bethay, Daraz provides a digital solution for sacrifice to customers in Karachi and Lahore

With Eid-ul-Adha fast approaching, Daraz, the leading ecommerce platform in the country, is offering customers in Lahore and Karachi a digital solution with the Qurbani Ghar Bethay campaign. As millions across the country continue to practice social distancing and remain hesitant to visit mandis to purchase animals or to have sacrifices at home, Daraz is offering a convenient platform through which they can purchase Qurbani products from trusted and reliable butchers of their choice. The animals will be sacrificed on behalf of the customer and the meat will be delivered to their doorstep by partners including Laal Meat, Chop Shop, Laham, Premium Butchery, The Meat Company, Meating.pk, Hello Fresh in Karachi, and MeatCo, Al Marzouq and Nazif Fine Meat in Lahore. Customers can also collect their meat from the nearest Daraz collection point if they desire.

Customers can purchase their desired Qurbani product and make a digital payment using their bank cards or Daraz Wallet. They will receive a QR code on their email and an order confirmation call. The meat will be delivered directly to customers’ doorsteps by the butchers and the delivery agent will scan the QR code upon delivery.

“At Daraz, we are constantly exploring ways to create a convenient experience for our customers. The Qurbani Ghar Bethay campaign is an innovative solution designed to help customers complete their Eid rituals from the convenience of their homes during this uncertain period,” said Riaz Ali, Regional Head of Digital Channel Daraz.

The Qurbani Ghar Bethay campaign also provides customers an easy platform to donate meat to underserved families through trusted non-profit organizations including Edhi Foundation, Rizq, Alkhidmat Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, SHIFA, HOPE and HELP International, Sarim Burney Trust International, Relief Foundation, Indus Hospital and JDC. Users can donate to an NGO for an animal to be sacrificed on their behalf and its meat distributed to deserving families across the country.

The platform has also opened international payment gateways so that customers overseas can also donate through Daraz using their VISA and Mastercard debit and credit cards.

In order to donate through Daraz, customers can simply head over to the Daraz app, select a package from an NGO of their choice and make a digital payment. The customer will receive an email confirmation and will be notified by the NGO when the sacrifice has happened and meat distributed.