WITH SUPERIOR QUALCOMM 720G PROCESSOR AND 33W FLASHCHARGE, V20 COMES WITH ADVANCED CAPABILITIES FOR STRONGER GAME AND APPLICATIONS CAPABILITY

The world of smartphones is omnipresent. We use them to binge watch, to click gram-worthy shots, to play heavy-duty games and what not. There is nothing quite like a smartphone that provides you with the unhindered support, along with extremely cool features in every aspect. Sounds too good to be true, right? We’ve got news for you!

To bid adieu to all your smartphone woes, vivo has rolled out the brand new V20 from its sleeve.

Let’s be honest, the world’s most popular game and the most aesthetic movie is only as good as the device that houses it. With V20, not only do you get to binge your favourite show or play heavy duty games but a whole lot more! vivo V20 is your companion for all your needs. Don’t believe us? Read more to find out!

vivo V20: An experience like never before

vivo’s signature V series has a legacy for its ultra-sleek and trendy looks. Now, it comes with a professional-grade camera and a high-tech processor. vivo has adopted a superb the 8nm octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G. To enable the gamers and turbo users in bringing their best foot forward, the vivo V20 is fuelled by the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor that boasts a joltingly smooth performance.

The new vivo V20 is bound to shatter all your notions of a premium smartphone as it is a handset accustomed to going all day long.

V20 smartphone bids adieu to the biggest smartphone woes like battery drainage, frame-lags, glitches in user-interface, messy foreground, and inferior display for a mind-blowing experience, all wrapped in one trendy and ultra-sleek device with advance camera technology.

With vivo V20, there is more than what meets the eye! For a sturdy all-round performance, the highly advanced SDM processor is supported by a vast 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM offers more storage for unstoppable performance.

Coupled with a fantastic 6.44” AMOLED FHD+ Display, the phone’s cinematic image quality rendering is bound to blow your mind away. Whether you’re fighting off enemies or defending your team’s turf in an intense game session, V20s gives you a striking gaming experience that’ll keep you hooked to it.

V20 is powered by a staggering massive 4000mAh battery with its signature 33W FlashCharge technology for long lasting performance. The fast charging has been upgraded to version 2.0, to charge the device in just 30minutes!

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor and system software is further optimized with Funtouch OS11, Multi-Turbo and Ultra Game Mode technologies. The enhanced set of technologies make the V20 a performance leap and deliver seamless gaming sessions without any lag or glitch.

The Multi-Turbo has been updated with an optimized ART++ Turbo and a host of other exciting features that reduce the system lag by a swaggering 30%. The super awesome Ultra Game Mode harness all the potential of the phone’s hardware and blocks app notifications for minimized disturbances.

It also has an Accidental Touch Prevention feature to ensure precise controls and lock the brightness for optimal visual effects. Long story short, when you’re using this mode, vivo ensures no petty lag or brightness issue holds you back!

A powerhouse paired with Eye-Pleasing Design

V20 is taking the smartphone industry by a storm with its ultra-sleek, ultra-lightweight innovation that is high on fashion design.

Another super cool feature on the V20 is that the back cover adopts an AG glass technology which simply means a sturdy grip for you and also makes it a fashionably appealing smartphone. Flaunt your style as V20 is no short of being an accessory that compliments your style statement.

V20 is an all-rounder, it’s a never seen before premium range smartphone with the potential to empower the zest in you. Push your creative boundaries with sensational 44MP AF selfie experience, advance super-night photography and videography. Paired with robust gaming, powerful battery and charging support, vivo V20 ensures jaw dropping speeds and unbelievable power efficiency. So what is the delay, go grab yours at an attractive price of Rs 59,999.