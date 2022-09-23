With the Power of All Day Clarity realme 9 4G Delivers Superior Photographic Results

Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, improving upon itself in a continuous manner. With the advent of new technologies, the limits of the human imagination have been stretched allowing us to perform more complex tasks with ease and expanding the possibilities for creative expression. One such invention that has become a focus for smartphone companies in recent years in terms of development is the camera. Smartphones are always at the palm of your hand, allowing you to capture images in more spontaneous situations, and have replaced traditional cameras as the tool of choice for the average photography enthusiast.

Advertisement

realme has delivered incredible camera module

realme understands the importance of a good camera module in the eyes of consumers as a factor affecting the smartphone that they choose to buy which is why the tech democratizer always puts in effort to deliver superior camera modules at an affordable price. The realme 9 4G is no exception as realme has delivered another incredible 108MP primary camera module but what sets it apart from the realme 8 Pro’s similar module is the inclusion of the first-ever Samsung HM6 sensor which greatly enhances the final photo.

When compared to the previous generation’s Samsung HM2 sensor, the realme 9 4G’s HM6 sensor provides a whopping 123% increase in light sensitivity. This improvement has incredible implications for the quality of your photos as an increased light sensitivity means that the realme 9 4G’s camera module requires less light intake to take a high quality photo. This is greatly beneficial in low-light indoor settings, nighttime photography, monochrome photography, among many other styles of photography. You need not worry about loss of detail when taking zoomed in photos using the realme 9 4G as the sensor’s 3x lossless zoom ensures that your final image is clear and high quality.

realme 9 4G has a high autofocus pixel density

One of the reasons that the realme 9 4G is able to capture pictures in such flawless quality is due to the HM6 sensor’s 108 million pixels, which are as small as 0.64μm, that allow for more information to be stored in your final picture leading to a highly-detailed final product. For motion photography enthusiasts, the realme 9 4G has a high autofocus pixel density which allows you to capture fast-moving objects without compromising on the quality of the image. Capturing videos is also a breeze as the ISOCELL HM6 sensor is capable of recording at 8K 24FPS and 4K 120FPS, allowing you to capture high quality videos in regular speed and in slow motion.

Technology will continue to evolve as mankind strives to expand its capabilities and realme will be right there to bring the cutting edge technology to the masses at an affordable price. The realme 9 4G’s superior camera module is just one example of realme’s commitment to tech democratization. The realme 9 4G also comes equipped with 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 33W dart charging, massive 5000mAh battery, 90Hz super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, Snapdragon 680 processor, and much more so get your very own today

See Also: Here Is The List Of Realme Phones That Will Get Android 13 Update