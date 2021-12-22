TCL’s Google TV lineup run into difficulties earlier this month when Best Buy removed the company’s entire Google TV lineup performance-related issues. With the Updates, TCL Resumes Selling its Google TVs. TCL is now releasing an update that claims to resolve its performance bottlenecks on Google TV, and sales have restarted.

TCL’s Google TV halted sales of its 6-Series and 5-Series Google TVs due to sluggish, buggy software, but TCL declared this evening that the TVs are back in stock. “Recent software updates have allowed us to make major improvements on the stability and speed of the TCL televisions featuring Google TV,” said Rachelle Parks, a spokesperson for TCL. “With these updates, this product now represents the powerful performance that TCL and Google believe will define the future of television.”

TCL’s Google TV models are set up to automatically update in the background, unlike many other Android TVs, which require manual updates. Owners can manually check for updates by going to Settings > System > About > System Update > Network Update. TCL describes the procedure on its website.

TCL’s Google TVs represent the company’s attempt to take a platform-agnostic approach to TV hardware; the company is best known for its popular sets that come preloaded with Roku software, but it has also manufactured Android TV products. However, the 6-Series (R646) and 5-Series (R546) are the company’s first TVs with the newer Google TV interface, and early buyers complained about slow performance and significant bugs when using the products.

The full statement from TCL is provided below:

