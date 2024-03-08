Minecraft has introduced a long-awaited feature that players have been clamouring for since the early days of taming wolves: more wolf variants. In a recent Minecraft Monthly update, the game revealed the addition of eight new wolves, expanding the options for players looking to find their perfect canine companion.

While Minecraft has had a variety of cat variants for some time, the addition of new wolf variants is a welcome change. These new wolves will spawn in different biomes, encouraging players to explore their world in search of the wolf that best suits their preferences.

Wolf Pack Expansion: New Wolves Arrive in Minecraft

Despite the addition of these new variants, the classic wolf, now known as the Pale Wolf, will still be available and is likely to be found in plains biomes.

This update also includes another exciting addition for dog lovers: dyeable wolf armour. Players can now customize the colour of their wolf’s armour, with nine different styles to choose from. This allows for even more customization options for players looking to personalize their in-game pets.

One interesting aspect of this update is that wolves will now spawn in more than just plains and forests.. They will now spawn in a variety of biomes, including acacia, tundra, and desert biomes. While this change is purely cosmetic and does not affect the behaviour of the wolves, it is a feature that the community has been requesting for a long time.

This addition of new wolf variants and dyeable wolf armour may indicate that Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, is making an effort to reconnect with the community. In recent times, there have been several controversial updates that have upset players, leading to frustration within the community. However, by adding one of the most requested features in Minecraft history, Mojang may be signalling a return to the game’s roots and a renewed focus on listening to player feedback.

