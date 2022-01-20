Woman from Rawalpindi sentenced to death for Blasphemous Activity on Facebook &WhatsApp

Rawalpindi court has sentenced a woman to death for carrying on blasphemous activity over WhatsApp and Facebook. The story goes back to 2019 when Aneeqa Ateeq met a person online through a mobile gaming app and they started talking on WhatsApp.

After a few conversations, that person accused her of sending blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophets and making bad remarks about the holy personage on WhatsApp. According to him, she was using the Facebook account to send blasphemous material to other accounts. She intentionally sent blasphemous content to insult the pious personalities of Islam.

Woman from Rawalpindi sentenced to death for Blasphemous Activity

The charge sheet noted:

“She deliberately and intentionally defiles sacred righteous personalities and insulted the religious beliefs of Muslims”

Following this, she was arrested in May 2020 for posting “blasphemous material” on her WhatsApp status.

On the other hand, the girl said that she is a practicing Muslim and denied all the charges against her. She revealed that the accuser intentionally dragged her to religious debate so he can take screenshots of her discussion and collect evidence for taking revenge since she refused to be friends with him.

After following the case, the court found her guilty, gave her a 20-year sentence, and ordered her to be hanged.

Other than this, Pakistan has requested the social media platforms to identify the citizens who are indulged in posting such blasphemous content to pursue their extradition. This is not the first time that someone has got a death sentence for posting blasphemous content. In 2017, Taimoor Raza was the first person sentenced to death for allegedly committing blasphemy on Facebook.

