A special PECA court in Islamabad has sentenced a woman to death for blasphemy due to a social media post. The verdict was delivered by Judge Afzal Majoka on Thursday, in a case brought under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). This special court was recently established to handle such cases, following consultations between Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and the federal government.

The woman was convicted under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). This is a law that prescribes the death penalty for blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In addition to the death sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 300,000.

Woman Sentenced to Death by PECA Court for Blasphemy on Social Media

Further, the woman received a separate sentence of seven years imprisonment. She also needs to pay an additional fine of Rs 100,000 under Section 11 of the PECA Act. This section deals with offences related to hate speech and misuse of online platforms for spreading harmful content.

The court ruled that the woman be hanged until death, in accordance with her conviction under the blasphemy law. However, she has the right to appeal the decision within 30 days. The appeals process allows for a review of the case by higher courts, providing a legal avenue for contesting the verdict.

This case highlights the role of the newly formed special courts under PECA. These were set up to handle digital crimes and offences. The increasing misuse of social media platforms for hate speech, defamation, and blasphemy has prompted the government to take stricter measures to regulate online content. This verdict is part of a larger effort to enforce Pakistan’s laws regarding blasphemy and cybercrimes more effectively.

