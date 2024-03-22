Woman’s Social Media Death Announcement Goes Viral

Recently, a tragic event took place on social media in which a young woman named Daniella Thackray announced her death. The young girl passed away in her 20s from a rare and aggressive type of cancer known as cholangiocarcinoma.

Daniella has inspired people online as she courageously battled cancer. Her heart-touching message that she wrote before her death was posted by her family on Facebook and LinkedIn last month. Since then, the message has gone viral, with several people commenting on the post.

“If you’re reading this, then it means I have died from my battle with cancer,” Daniella Thackray’s message reads. “Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices. In some cases, it’s genetics or, unfortunately, it just happens. In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts, which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again.”

“It’s a rare and aggressive cancer that has no cure,” she said, shedding light on the harsh reality of her condition. “I do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid, cruel disease so that more lives can be saved,” Thackray wrote.

“So with that being said, although we can’t control what happens to us, we can control how we react. I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left.” As I have always said and believed, you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment!” She also wrote. “Romanticize your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you.”

She noted, “I loved my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted. I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends, and my dog, as well as the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves. Leo my fur baby was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days.”

“So thank you everyone for making my life so magical,” Thackray’s message said.

“Remember what I said about enjoying the little things.”

Cholangiocarcinoma, commonly known as bile duct cancer, mostly affects people over 50 years of age. But as some popular medical centers explain, it can strike anyone at any age. Usually, the disease is diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment difficult.

Daniella used to work in the Human Resources department in Leeds, England, as per her LinkedIn profile. She received a bachelor’s degree from Newcastle University in Tyne, England. Her friends and family paid tribute to her memory, mourning her loss and celebrating her life.