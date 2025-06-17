Women to Get 25% of Govt’s Electric Bike Subsidies in Gender-Inclusive Initiative

A high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan reviewed the progress of the government’s electric bike incentive campaign and electric bike subsidies reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to green mobility and inclusive access to sustainable transport.

The session brought together key officials, including Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, and Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan.

The core agenda was to assess and strategize the communication campaign for the electric bike subsidy program, which aims to provide incentives for 116,000 electric bikes under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The initiative is part of a broader push to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on fossil fuels, lower emissions, and make eco-friendly transport more accessible.

Commitment to Sustainability and Cost Savings

Speaking at the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan reiterated the government’s resolve to promote electric vehicles (EVs) as a cleaner and cost-efficient alternative to conventional two-wheelers.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, this initiative is not just about bikes, it’s about saving fuel, reducing pollution, and transforming our cities for the better.

He emphasized that widespread adoption of electric bikes will significantly cut down fuel consumption and air pollution in urban areas while reducing the financial burden on middle- and low-income commuters.

Electric Bike Subsidies: Ensuring Women’s Inclusion in Green Mobility

In a landmark move toward gender inclusivity, Haroon Akhtar Khan announced that 25% of the allocated electric bikes will be reserved for women.

This step ensures that women are not left out of Pakistan’s green mobility revolution. Inclusivity is a central pillar of this campaign.

The government aims to empower working women, students, and professionals who rely on two-wheeled transport, especially in major urban centers where safety, affordability, and access to transportation remain major challenges.

A National Campaign for a Sustainable Future

The campaign, which is being actively coordinated between the Ministries of Industries, Information, and Climate Change, is set to be rolled out in phases. The officials discussed strategies to amplify public awareness and educate citizens about the benefits of electric mobility.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in particular, will play a vital role in spreading the message through mass media campaigns while ensuring the initiative reaches youth, working-class commuters, and marginalized groups.

The effort is part of a broader climate action agenda that includes EV policy incentives, renewable energy investments, and urban transport reforms.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While the campaign is a promising start, key challenges remain, including local EV manufacturing capacity, charging infrastructure development, and coordination with provincial governments for implementation.

Officials at the meeting noted that partnerships with private-sector manufacturers and financing institutions would be crucial to ensure affordability and accessibility of electric bikes to the wider public.

The meeting concluded with renewed commitment to make the campaign a success and deliver tangible benefits to citizens, financially, environmentally, and socially.

Conclusion

Pakistan’s electric bike subsidy campaign is emerging as a flagship program under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s sustainable development agenda. With incentives for over 100,000 electric bikes and a strong focus on women’s participation, the initiative aims to reshape the country’s urban mobility landscape.

As global pressure mounts to reduce emissions and adapt to climate realities, such local initiatives could become key examples of climate-conscious policymaking in developing economies.

ALSO READ: EV Policy Awaits PM’s Green Light as Pakistan Struggles with Charging Infrastructure