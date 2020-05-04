WonderTree- The Google Nominated Pakistani Startup!

WonderTree is a Karachi, Pakistan based initiative that is now among the eleven lucky business startups nominated by Google for its accelerator program on Sustainable Development Goals. All of these startups aim to bring huge social and environmental changes in the world or are working towards at least one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) defined by the UN.

What Is WonderTree Initiative?

The Google Accelerator Program received around 1,200 entries from all over the globe and WonderTree is soo far the only start-up that got nominated from Pakistan. WonderTree is a tech-company which under the banner of its flagship project ‘WonderGames’ designs augmented reality-based games for mentally impaired children in Pakistan struggling with their inability to learn. They make interactive games to meet the special needs of these children in order to ensure their physical, academic and cognitive development.

WonderTree is currently working in 5 cities of Pakistan, and it stands successful in engaging 4000+ active users in 40+ schools. WonderTree is a beacon of hope, utilizing technology to deal with the unique challenges they face every day. WonderTree is now spreading its wings towards the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.

Features Of WonderTree Designed Games

The distinctive features of games designed by WonderTree are that firstly they are fully customizable to be altered according to the needs of the specially-abled. They also provide clinical progress reports through their highly immersive experiences. The target audience of these games are people with motor and cognitive disability which includes autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and learning disability. Through these interactive games, WonderTree aims to develop physical, cognitive, language and social skills in children with special needs.

Among the 17 SDG, WonderTree is fulfilling 3 of these:

SDG 3 : Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages SDG 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. SDG 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries.

Pakistan needs to promote and appreciate such initiatives in order to progress and overcome its challenges through technological solutions!