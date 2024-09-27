Wordle Today – Hints and Answer for September 27 (Game #1196)

The New York Times (NYT) Wordle has become a global phenomenon, attracting players with its addictive challenge of guessing a five-letter word in six attempts or less. The game tests your vocabulary and critical thinking with daily puzzles, offering a fresh mental workout. Whether you aim to keep your winning streak alive or enjoy the thrill of solving, today’s Wordle puzzle (#1196) promises to be another engaging test of your vocabulary.

You don’t have to worry if you find yourself stuck in today’s Wordle game, as we offer some handy tips to guide you. So, let’s break down the wordle puzzle for September 27 with a few helpful hints to keep you on track.

Before moving forward, we are going to show you how it works and the difficulty level for today’s game.

Wordle Gameplay

First, you have to visit the NYT Wordle official webpage by clicking on this link. Now, you will be directed toward the game where you will be given a total of 6 tries to guess the correct word. The words that appeared in black are false, as you can see in the aforementioned image. Meanwhile, if you guess the right word, it will appear green.

Today’s Difficulty level

The difficulty level for today’s Wordle is 4.7 guesses out of 6 or moderately challenging.

Wordle Today – Hints

Hint #1 – Number of vowels

Today’s Wordle answer has 2 vowels.

Hint #2 – First letter

The word begins with the letter “F”.

Hint #3 – Repeated letters?



In today’s Wordle, there are no repeated letters. Repeated letters can sometimes throw players off, but that’s not something you need to worry about this time.

Hint #4 – Ending letter

In today’s Wordle puzzle, the ending letter is “H”.

Take a moment to think it through! You might be just one step away from cracking today’s Wordle. We encourage you to give it another try, but if you’re on your last guess and feeling stuck, don’t worry. Scroll down to see the answer and keep sharpening your skills for tomorrow’s challenge!

The Answer to Today’s Wordle

The solution to the Wordle puzzle is FAITH If you weren’t able to guess it then no problem as there’s always another chance tomorrow! Keep practicing and sharpening your word skills.