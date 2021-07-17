The parent company of WordPress, Automattic, has acquired a fully-featured podcast listening app, Pocket Casts. The company has announced that Pocket Casts will continue to run independently under Automattic. The co-founders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson will also continue to lead Pocket Casts.

WordPress’s Parent Company Automattic Acquired Pocket Casts

Automattic said in a blog post,

As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favourite podcasts (or find something new). We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts. We’re thrilled that we can continue to give our users a multitude of ways to tell and engage with stories that matter.

Pocket Casts offers many useful and interesting features. It helps you discover premium content with next-level search and discovery tools. You can easily follow and find your favourite podcasts and build a playback queue for a seamless listening experience. It has many built-in features like variable speed playback, trim silence option, volume boost, a sleep timer, personal media storage, and standalone playback for Apple Watch.

