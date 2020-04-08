To facilitate its users more in the lockdown time, Jazz has introduced a number of packages at reasonable prices. Now Work From Home With Jazz Home and Wifi Devices. The offer lets you use 60 GB data for a whole month. The offer is available in just Rs. 1500. Now only this, but you will also get additional 3GB data on your prepaid number.

Work From Home With Jazz Home and Wifi Devices

Offered Incentives:

60 GB(30 GB useable 1am – 1pm)

How to Subscribe to this offer:

Jazz Wifi and Home users can avail this offer by dialing *117*3#

validity:

The offer is valid for 30 days

Price:

Jazz users can get this offer in just Rs. 1500

How to Check Status Code:

To check the status code, you need to dial *117*3*2#

How to un-Subscribe this offer:

To unsubscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*3*4#

Terms and Conditions:

Enjoy LNO data incentive of 50 GB in Mega Bundle and 75 GB in Heavy Bundle for 1am to 1pm for all new subscriptions from 21-Mar-2020.

All bundles are once off & will not auto subscribe

These bundles are also available on MBB SIM & Data SIM only

Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks

To Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest Jazz Retailer or use other options available to recharge any Jazz prepaid number

To Recharge, bundle subscription and check usage, dial *6363# from MBB Other Contact Number

Monthly bundles have dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) & remaining MB are useable 24hr

To Recharge, bundle subscription and check usage, go to http://jazz.wifi/ via device WiFi and dial *6363#

