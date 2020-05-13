Work from Home with Zong Mobile Broadband Device
Most of us are working from home due to lockdown and to stop the spreading of Coronavirus. To complete our official task on time, it is very necessary to have a good internet connection. That’s why Zong is facilitating you by providing fast internet at affordable prices.
Now, you can work from home like a pro with 60GB Monthly on Zong Mobile Broadband Devices. All the Zong subscribers can get it now only for Rs. 2000.
ACTIVATE MBB PLANS
|BUNDLE
|PRICE
|DETAILS
|SUBSCRIBE
|Prepaid MBB Monthly
|Rs. 1,800
|30GB, Validity 30 Days
|Rs. 2000
|60GB, Validity 30 Days
|Rs. 2,500
|150 GB (Inc. 75GB 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Validity 30 Days
|Rs. 3,250
|200 GB (Inc. 100GB 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Validity 30 Days
|Prepaid MBB 3 Months (60GB / MONTH)
|Rs. 5,500
|60GB / Month for 3 Months
|Prepaid MBB 6 Months (100GB / MONTH)
|Rs. 12000
|100 GB (Inc. 25GB 4am – 4pm)/ Month for 6 Months
|Prepaid MBB 12 Months (100GB/ MONTH)
|Rs. 22000
|100 GB (Inc. 25GB 4am – 4pm)/ Month for 12 Months
|Prepaid MBB ADD-ON 5GB
|Rs. 450
|5GB, Validity as per base bundle
EXCLUSIVE MBB BUNDLE
|BUNDLE
|PRICE
|DETAILS
|SUBSCRIBE
|150GB MBB Exclusive Offer
|Rs. 3500
|150GB, Validity 30 Days
USER GUIDE
Steps To Follow
- Enter MBB Child number/Internet SIM number and press “subscribe” button.
- You will receive PIN of 7 Digits on your MBB user interface & on child number as well.
- Enter your PIN and press “Verify & Subscribe”
Source: Zong
