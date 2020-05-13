Most of us are working from home due to lockdown and to stop the spreading of Coronavirus. To complete our official task on time, it is very necessary to have a good internet connection. That’s why Zong is facilitating you by providing fast internet at affordable prices.

Work from Home with Zong Mobile Broadband Device

Now, you can work from home like a pro with 60GB Monthly on Zong Mobile Broadband Devices. All the Zong subscribers can get it now only for Rs. 2000.

ACTIVATE MBB PLANS BUNDLE PRICE DETAILS SUBSCRIBE Prepaid MBB Monthly Rs. 1,800 30GB, Validity 30 Days 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Rs. 2000 60GB, Validity 30 Days 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Rs. 2,500 150 GB (Inc. 75GB 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Validity 30 Days 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Rs. 3,250 200 GB (Inc. 100GB 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Validity 30 Days 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Prepaid MBB 3 Months (60GB / MONTH) Rs. 5,500 60GB / Month for 3 Months 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Prepaid MBB 6 Months (100GB / MONTH) Rs. 12000 100 GB (Inc. 25GB 4am – 4pm)/ Month for 6 Months 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Prepaid MBB 12 Months (100GB/ MONTH) Rs. 22000 100 GB (Inc. 25GB 4am – 4pm)/ Month for 12 Months 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318 Prepaid MBB ADD-ON 5GB Rs. 450 5GB, Validity as per base bundle 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318

EXCLUSIVE MBB BUNDLE BUNDLE PRICE DETAILS SUBSCRIBE 150GB MBB Exclusive Offer Rs. 3500 150GB, Validity 30 Days 0310 0311 0312 0313 0314 0315 0316 0317 0318

USER GUIDE

Steps To Follow

Enter MBB Child number/Internet SIM number and press “subscribe” button.

You will receive PIN of 7 Digits on your MBB user interface & on child number as well.

Enter your PIN and press “Verify & Subscribe”

Source: Zong

