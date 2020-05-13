Work from Home with Zong Mobile Broadband Device

Most of us are working from home due to lockdown and to stop the spreading of Coronavirus. To complete our official task on time, it is very necessary to have a good internet connection. That’s why Zong is facilitating you by providing fast internet at affordable prices.

Now, you can work from home like a pro with 60GB Monthly on Zong Mobile Broadband Devices. All the Zong subscribers can get it now only for Rs. 2000.

BUNDLEPRICEDETAILSSUBSCRIBE
Prepaid MBB MonthlyRs. 1,80030GB, Validity 30 Days
  
Rs. 200060GB, Validity 30 Days
  
Rs. 2,500150 GB (Inc. 75GB 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Validity 30 Days
  
Rs. 3,250200 GB (Inc. 100GB 4:00 AM to 4:00 PM), Validity 30 Days
  
Prepaid MBB 3 Months (60GB / MONTH)Rs. 5,50060GB / Month for 3 Months
  
Prepaid MBB 6 Months (100GB / MONTH)Rs. 12000100 GB (Inc. 25GB 4am – 4pm)/ Month for 6 Months
  
Prepaid MBB 12 Months (100GB/ MONTH)Rs. 22000100 GB (Inc. 25GB 4am – 4pm)/ Month for 12 Months
  
Prepaid MBB ADD-ON 5GBRs. 4505GB, Validity as per base bundle
  

BUNDLEPRICEDETAILSSUBSCRIBE
150GB MBB Exclusive OfferRs. 3500150GB, Validity 30 Days
  

  • Enter MBB Child number/Internet SIM number and press “subscribe” button.
  • You will receive PIN of 7 Digits on your MBB user interface & on child number as well.
  • Enter your PIN and press “Verify & Subscribe”

