World Bank Advocates Regulatory Reforms To Improve Climate Resilience

According to the latest reports, regulatory reforms and investments have been advocated by World Bank in order to improve the climate resilience of telecom & data infrastructure in Pakistan.

World Bank Says Climate Resilience Needs To Be Improved

Official documents of the World bank clearly state that the 2022 monsoon floods have caused vulnerabilities in the connectivity infrastructure in Pakistan. There is no doubt that the seasonal recurrence of the monsoon is a looming threat to the data and connectivity infrastructure. So, there is an urgent need to improve the critical connectivity infrastructure in the whole country. Furthermore, a framework for the telecom sector needs to be developed in order to improve its response to climate-induced disasters.

We all know that our country has relatively strong national ID and payment systems. However, despite their availability, the lack of interoperability frameworks and mechanisms has restricted the capacity of the government as well as non-government actors in order to exchange data securely and seamlessly. In addition to that, there is a need for some key registries that are important to provide useful information to fine-tune targeting. The point notable here is that Investments will help to unlock the power of data not just to strengthen the response to crises, but also to develop a good quality and more innovative, efficient, and resilient services.

The World Bank further elaborated that federal and provincial government agencies have limited offering of digital services now, which vary in the degree of maturity and even lack key elements including:

interoperability

security by design

single sign-on

systematic integration with the identity database of NADRA

limited integration between federal and provincial IT systems

the absence of verifiable credentials

There should be rules mandating technology and vendor neutrality s that they can ensure interoperability and common standards for digital government systems and infrastructure. Together with this, the regulatory reforms and investments need to establish clear institutional responsibilities, mandates, accountability, and enforcement powers. Clear legal mandates are required to ensure that public services are provided in a consistent manner across the government. Personal data also need to be collected in a transparent manner.

The Bank further emphasized the requirement of a comprehensive stock-taking activity for mapping the complete inventory of all Registrations, Licenses, Certifications, and Other Permits (RLCOs) at all levels of government. They are needed to enable the digital delivery of services to businesses. No doubt, the stock-take will allow finding the gaps and inconsistencies in the regulations for businesses and will also enable the development of a roadmap in order to provide services to businesses more efficiently.

