World Bank Urges Pakistan to Finalize MoUs for $78M Digital Economy Project

The World Bank has noted that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the provincial governments, as outlined in the financing agreement for the $78M ‘Digital Economy Enhancement Project’, remain pending.

Official documents of the Bank also emphasised the need for stronger coordination among project implementation entities and service providers in the federal and provincial governments for the onboarding of provincial and local government services.

The project has made good progress in this implementation status & results report (ISR) period. The three designated accounts have been opened, disbursements have begun, project staff have been recruited, and procurement processes for key consultancies and IT infrastructure are underway.

The establishment of the national data exchange layer and digital identification ecosystem has been affirmed as a priority for the federal government. However, stronger coordination is needed among the project implementation entities and service providers in the federal and provincial governments for the onboarding of provincial and local government services.

The MoUs between the MoITT and the provincial governments, as laid down in the Financing Agreement, are still pending.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in collaboration with the World Bank is implementing DEEP. The main objective of the programme is “to enhance the government’s capacity for digitally enabled public services delivery for citizens and businesses.”

The DEEP proposes a whole-of-government approach to develop the framework and technology that will increase access to and promote the use of digital services across Pakistan.

The project will develop Pakistan Digital Government Enterprise Architecture, which will create a government ecosystem transcending existing processes and siloed departments, including by mapping roles and responsibilities and setting key principles across technology, business, information, and service design. This digitalisation will not only provide ease to citizens and businesses but will also enable a higher degree of transparency, lower the cost of processing, and increase the tax collection capabilities of the federal and provincial governments, which is one of the priority focus areas of the government.

