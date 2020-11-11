



Multiplayer cricket game World Cricket Championship 3 is now live on Google Play and App Store with the latest edition that brings new features and animations to the game. Before making it available on app stores, Makers Nextwave Multimedia conducted a three-phase beta testing of WCC 3.

World Cricket Championship 3 Goes Live

According to the company, beta testing experienced an average of over four million players take part in it for 49 minutes daily. All the players can download WCC 3 for free. However, there are in-app purchases available inside the app for playing different modes. To start playing, users will need to register to start playing. The mobile cricket game is coming with realistic visuals of a cricket match in a stadium. Users will also get to enjoy the different commentator voices.

WCC 3 is featuring new controls, animations, real-time motions of athletes and professional cricketers, advanced AI, women’s cricket mode, a comprehensive career mode with over 400 tournaments, international leagues and much more.

To access the modes, users need to have coins. The coins can be gained by watching adverts or levelling up in the game.

World Cricket Championship 3 latest edition brings a new Player Name Presets feature that facilitates gamers to select the name for their favourite teams.

The company said that “No more tedious editing is needed every time you want to play as Australia instead of India. With Name Presets you’ll get access to regional squads that are mapped to your own in terms of performance and abilities. Have a few favourites in mind? Naturally, you can also further customize these as you wish,”

